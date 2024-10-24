Luxury labels bask in Diwali's glow with limited-edition sparkle

The season of indulgence is here, and global luxury brands are immersing themselves in the festive spirit, seeking to captivate Indian consumers. The Indian luxury market is growing rapidly. According to a Goldman Sachs report titled The Rise of Affluent India, the number of affluent consumers in the country is projected to increase from around 60 million in 2023 to 100 million by 2027.

It’s this expanding market share that global brands are competing for. From Christian Louboutin to Valentino and Jimmy Choo to Michael Kors, brands have launched capsule collections in gold tones — a colour synonymous with the festival of lights —featuring designs embellished with rhinestones and elements of Indian embroidery.

On Thursday, Maison Valentino introduced an exclusive edition of the Valentino Garavani Vsling bag, created specifically for India. With only 25 pieces available, this limited-edition bag retails at Rs 5 lakh.

Jimmy Choo's Bon Bon bucket bag British fashion house Jimmy Choo unveiled a capsule collection that includes iconic silhouettes such as Bing and Romy heels, Bon Bon bags, and Diamond and Sweetie clutches.

“Inspired by the rich heritage and traditions of Diwali, the capsule offers glamorous pieces crafted with exceptional attention to detail. Each timelessly elegant piece in this collection is designed to make a statement at festive gatherings and beyond,” the maison said.

The classic bucket bag is now available in three colours — silver, gold, and the newly introduced champagne — retailing at Rs 1 lakh. The Candy and Sweetie clutches, priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh, are flying off the shelves, while the Roma heel in festive shades has become a favourite among patrons, says a sales executive at DLF Emporio — Delhi's first luxury space housing several global brands.

French designer Christian Louboutin, renowned for his iconic red soles, has introduced hand-embroidered pieces in fuchsia, teal, and yellow on gold.

“Launched exclusively for India, the collection contains only 60 pieces of each item, with 30 available in Delhi and the rest in Mumbai. The festivities kick off with Diwali and will extend through the wedding season at the end of the year,” says a sales representative at the Louboutin store.

The classic Kate pumps, in gold and encrusted with rhinestones, are priced at Rs 1.15 lakh. They have also been reimagined as juttis without heels — the Kate flats —retailing at Rs 1.06 lakh. The Paloma bag, now in gold, is priced at Rs 1.57 lakh. For men, standout pieces include the Night on the Ganges and Mark Antony shoes, featuring embroidery and gold detailing, priced at Rs 94,000.

Italian fashion house Bvlgari, which previously launched the mangalsutra and kada for the Indian market, has unveiled its classic Serpenti bag in champagne and gold, retailing at Rs 5.5 lakh.

Bridge-to-luxury brand Michael Kors is also wooing customers with a capsule collection featuring bangle watches at Rs 15,000, the Heather bag in metallic tones at Rs 32,000, and gift sets comprising watches, bracelets, and earrings at Rs 32,000.

The brand has also introduced a limited-edition Lolita bag in silver and black, encrusted with rhinestones and priced at Rs 95,000. Of the 20 pieces produced globally, 10 are available in India and the remaining 10 are in Dubai.

With Diwali approaching, the excitement builds, and the festive fervour shows no signs of slowing down.