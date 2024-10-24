Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Airbus plans to have 5,000 direct employees in India: MD Maillard

Airbus plans to have 5,000 direct employees in India: MD Maillard

Currently, the aircraft maker employs around 3,500 people directly in India and sources services and components worth 1 billion euros from the country

Airbus
European major will be making the C295 military aircraft and H125 helicopter in India. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Airbus expects to have more than 5,000 people as direct employees in India and also aims to source services and components worth $ 2 billion from the country in the next couple of years, a top company official said on Thursday.

President of Airbus India and Managing Director South Asia Remi Maillard also said the company's engagement with the country is gaining new momentum.

Currently, the aircraft maker employs around 3,500 people directly in India and sources services and components worth 1 billion euros from the country.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Airbus India and South Asia Headquarters - Training Centre in the national capital, he said it will further grow the sourcing footprint and that is expected to touch $ 2 billion in the next couple of years.

Also, Airbus' direct employment number in India will cross 5,000 in the next couple of years, he added.

Among others, Airbus will be setting up a second pilot training centre through a joint venture with Air India and will be investing to develop a 5,000-seater Airbus campus in Bengaluru.

More From This Section

Tata Neu's lending biz disburses over 1 lakh personal loans worth Rs 1k cr

CDSCO flags 4 drugs as spurious and 48 as not of standard quality

Premium

Power Grid raises Rs 10K cr at 7.08%; Indian Bank's Rs 5K cr bond at 7.12%

Luxury labels bask in Diwali's glow with limited-edition sparkle

UltraTech, UCLA partner to reduce carbon emissions from cement production

Also, the European major will be making the C295 military aircraft and H125 helicopter in India. Both programmes are being done in partnership with the Tata Group.

Maillard also said the Airbus is working with Indian research organisations to support the commercialisation of the first 'Made in India' Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn said 'Make-in-India' is at the heart of the company's strategy.

"The C295 programme is creating history as the first aircraft fully manufactured in India by the private sector," he added.

Further, he said the company is ready to recreate the success of the C295 programme with many of the forthcoming modernisation projects of the Indian armed forces.

These include "the medium transport aircraft programme for which we are prepared to completely industrialise the A400M in India," he noted.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Aviation minister Naidu urges Airbus to make commercial aircraft in India

After Boeing, Airbus to slash 2,500 jobs amid ongoing financial losses

Airbus likely to cut up to 2,500 jobs in defence, space divisions: Report

Premium

Tata Group-owned Air India places order for 85 planes with Airbus

Airbus deliveries fall to 50 aircrafts in Sep, books fresh demand of 200

Topics :AirbusAirline sectorGlobal airline industry

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story