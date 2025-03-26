Home / Companies / News / Kolkata-based Luxmi Group bags two awards at Global Tea Championship 2025

Kolkata-based Luxmi Group bags two awards at Global Tea Championship 2025

The Luxmi Group produces about 30 million kg across 25 estates in Assam, Darjeeling and Rwanda. The iconic Makaibari estate in Darjeeling is part of the group

Tea planters in the Dooars region Photo: ISHITA AYAN DUTT
BS Reporter Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:07 PM IST
Kolkata-based Luxmi Group has won two awards at the Global Tea Championship Awards 2025. The winners of the competition, which recognises the highest quality tea from across the globe, were officially announced at the World Tea Expo Awards ceremony on Tuesday in Las Vegas.
 
Commenting, Dipankar Chatterjee, chairman, Luxmi Group, said, “Luxmi, in Assam, Darjeeling as well as in Rwanda, has evolved its plantation practices—in pruning, plucking, and manufacturing—to produce high-quality teas consistently. I congratulate the managers and workers who strive hard to achieve this standard.”
 
Rudra Chatterjee, managing director of Luxmi, said, “To make tea popular, we need to produce the best quality teas. Luxmi aims to produce good tea from the world’s best regions: flavourful Darjeeling from Makaibari, strong Assam teas from Attabarie, and bright Rwandan teas from Gisovu.”
 
Indian Tea Association (ITA) secretary general Arijit Raha said, “It is a matter of pride that Indian tea is being recognised globally.”
 
From India, Kanan Devan Hills Plantation Co, an associate company of Tata Consumer Products, also bagged an Origin award.
 
