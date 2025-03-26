IT firm Happiest Minds confident to grow in double digits next fiscal

Mid-tier IT company Happiest Minds said it expects to grow in double digits next financial year and, even though the macroeconomic situation is challenging, it is unlikely to affect the company in the near term.

Indian IT companies – both large and medium – are bracing themselves for another uncertain year as the industry is yet to assess the impacts of tariffs on the US economy. Large-cap companies grew 0–3.8 per cent in constant currency in Q3 FY25. Mid-cap firms outpaced larger peers again with 0.2–8.4 per cent constant currency quarter-on-quarter growth, led by Coforge.

“We see no recession whatsoever,” said Happiest Minds chairman Asok Soota when asked about the challenges facing the Indian IT industry. “Most of the growth for FY26 will be organic and it will be a healthy double-digit one.”

Soota is banking on a series of initiatives that the company has undertaken in recent times. These include the creation of the GenAI business unit, verticalisation into six industry groups, and the induction of a chief growth officer.

On Wednesday, the IT industry stalwart – who spent years at Wipro before starting Mindtree – outlined other areas of focus that will help propel the company to touch $1 billion in revenue by 2031, up from about $180 million.

Happiest Minds will double down on its focus on private equity (PE)-backed firms, as it sees these as companies that can be steady revenue generators in the next six months, co-chairman and chief executive Joseph Anantaraju said. It will also work closely with global capability centres (GCCs).

“For companies that are contemplating a GCC, we would help them understand the opportunity, risk, legal and compliance needs, scale requirements, and talent needs to craft an appropriate strategy and facilitate their entry directly or through Happiest Minds. For GCCs that have been around for an extended period, we would like to focus on enhancing their effectiveness, aiding their innovation strategies by leveraging GenAI and automation, modernising the technology landscape and leveraging data to become more core in their company’s landscape.”

The company will also focus on large-deal accounts by pushing the boundaries of its engagement with clients. As part of the move, smaller accounts – with revenue of $2–3 million – would be pushed to generate about $5 million in revenue, while accounts yielding $5–10 million will be pushed to the $20 million category. There will be dedicated client partners to give these accounts prioritised focus.

A sizeable focus will also be on products and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. India's SaaS industry is expected to touch $100 billion in 2035, from $20 billion currently, helped by AI-led discontinuities in automation, cost-effective software development, expanding small and medium business (SMB) adoption, and deepening government digital initiatives, as per a report by SaaSBhoomi.