Koparo to raise $1.5 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Saama Capital

Koparo offers a portfolio of over 15 products and 30-plus SKUs across core cleaning, speciality cleaning and accessories

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Koparo, a home and personal hygiene D2C brand, on Tuesday announced to raise USD 1.5 million (about 12.38 crore) in a Pre Series A round led by Saama Capital.

The co-investors are Fluid Ventures and Singapore-based M Venture Partners, along with some angel investors.

"The funds raised to be used for offline launch, brand building and product innovation," a statement from Koparo said.

Koparo offers a portfolio of over 15 products and 30-plus SKUs across core cleaning, speciality cleaning and accessories.

It has experienced remarkable growth in the past 12 months, with revenues growing 10X since its last funding round.

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

