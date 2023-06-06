Auction spectrum by districts to satellite operators, Jio tells Trai

In the case of spectrum for linking user terminals, Jio has suggested an auction for pan-India spectrum with a minimum block size of 10 MHz and a cap of 30 per cent of the total blocks available in a band which could be allocated for 20 years.

“We think anything between 100-200 such districts can be identified in the country as many districts in border areas or shadow zones cannot be of use and these should be offered for auction,” said a source close to Jio. To ensure competition, no player can bid for more than 10 districts or 10 per cent of the total number of districts put under auction. According to estimates, about 10-20 terminals are expected to be set up by the various players collectively to begin with which would go up with more customers.