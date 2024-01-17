L&T Construction wins contracts for housing, hotel projects in India, Oman

L&T Construction, on Wednesday, said it secured a 'significant' order for various infrastructure projects in India and Oman.

In a regulatory filing, the multinational conglomerate said it had bagged a repeat order from the Maharashtra government to construct an Economically Weaker Section or EWS housing, 14 towers and related infrastructure works in Navi Mumbai.

The project deadline is set for 42 months, the L&T said.

It further noted that a private client has awarded the L&T Oman entity the contract for a 'mixed-use' development project in Muscat.

"This contract involves the construction of a 3-star hotel featuring 80-key hotel rooms, 101 serviced apartments, and a 23-key residential apartment & office block with a common basement, associated service buildings, external works, services, as well as hard and soft landscaping," the BSE filing further read.

The company's 'significant' orders range from Rs 1,000 crore to up to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T bags bullet train project A day before, the company had announced that it secured a 'mega' contract to construct an electrification system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed rail project in India. The project was bagged from an authorised Japanese agency.

"The railways strategic business group of L&T Construction has secured a mega contract to ....construct 508 route km of high-speed electrification system works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project," the company said in a filing to BSE on Tuesday.

The company's 'mega' orders range between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore.