Home / Companies / News / L&T Finance Q4 net up 46% to Rs 501 cr on higher loan sales, margin

L&T Finance Q4 net up 46% to Rs 501 cr on higher loan sales, margin

The margin expansion was also surprising due to cheaper funds, which declined by 4 bps to 7.46 per cent for the year

Mumbai
L&T Finance Q4 net up 46% to Rs 501 cr on higher loan sales, margin

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Retail-focused non-bank lender L&T Finance Holdings on Friday reported a 46 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net income to Rs 501 crore for the March 2023 quarter, boosted by better margins as its high-yielding retail book grew at a faster rate.

The company said for the full year, the consolidated net income rose 52 per cent to Rs 1,623 crore, as its retail portfolio rose to 75 per cent of the total loan book, up from 51 per cent a year ago, giving it a better margin.

The margin expansion was also surprising due to cheaper funds, which declined by 4 bps to 7.46 per cent for the year.

At 7.46 per cent, this was the lowest ever yearly weighted average cost of borrowing at 7.46 per cent, down 4 bps compared to FY22, in an environment of rising interest rates, the company said in a statement.

The year also saw the highest annual retail disbursements of Rs 42,065 crore, driven by strong growth across all retail segments, which in turn was an accelerated reduction in wholesale book by 54 per cent to Rs 19,840 crore.

The bottom line was also helped by better asset quality, which at the gross level stood under 3 per cent and at the net level below 1 per cent.

Net income from the retail book came in at Rs 1,384 crore, up 87 per cent for the year and Rs 472 crore in the reporting quarter, a growth of 20 per cent year-on-year.

Lower cost of funds had the company booking strong net interest margins at 11.54 per cent for FY23 and 11.87 per cent for Q4.

Also Read

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Adani faced margin call on $1.1 bn loan before repaying in full: Report

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Marginal pressure on banks next fiscal, net interest margin may fall: Fitch

'Misleading' ads: FSSAI may slap notices on food business operators

Govt appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024

FMCG major Nestle India expects double-digit volume growth this year

Subsidies corrupt decision-making processes: Bajaj Auto executive director

Zuckerberg's net worth rises over $10 bn after results, 2 layoff rounds

Topics :L&T FinanceNon-Banking Finance CompaniesLarsen & Toubro (L&T)

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story