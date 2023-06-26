Larsen & Toubro may fuel Blue Origin's orbital launch capabilities

L&T Defence, which has a sizable defence and space business, is already supplying solid fuelled engines to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) from its Coimbatore facility. “We are in talks with Blue Origin for possible collaboration in the orbital launch capabilities, leveraging individual expertise and manufacturing prowess. At present, we are making hardware for solid engines for Isro at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility,” Arun T Ramchandani, EVP & head of L&T Defence, said in an interview.

India’s largest engineering firm Larsen & Toubro is in preliminary talks with American billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned space exploration firm Blue Origin to supply orbital launch capabilities, such as liquid rocket engines, besides providing space habitat solutions.