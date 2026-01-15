LIC demerger, PSU insurer divestment drive 'Insurance for All by 2047'

“Capital infusions or divestment in state-owned insurance firms, including splitting and unbundling the life insurance monopoly, can jolt the industry, raise penetration and density, and spur fresh private-sector investments and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, provided customer trust is built. As monopoly gives way to competition, the restructured industry will enable the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-machine learning (ML)-deep learning models, giving the development agenda and inclusion a real chance,” said Mridul Saggar, head of IIMK’s Centre for Macroeconomics, Banking & Finance.
The authors also recommended setting multiple quantitative targets with varied time frames, supported by qualitative criteria, to achieve Insurance for All by 2047. They proposed a 2030 target: within five years (2026–2030), 60 per cent of Indians who wish and can afford insurance should have coverage, including at least one term and one health insurance product.