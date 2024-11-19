LIC faces Tamil Nadu backlash over Hindi website; cites technical glitch

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) faced criticism in Tamil Nadu after its website switched to Hindi in the state. The state-run insurer referred to the incident as a "technical problem" and stated that the issue had been resolved.

The controversy erupted after Chief Minister M K Stalin criticised LIC, calling it a "propaganda tool for Hindi imposition." He said on the X platform, "The LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi," demanding an immediate rollback of what he described as "linguistic tyranny."

Later in the day, LIC clarified that its website was available in both English and Hindi. "Our corporate website was not shuffling the language page due to some technical problem. The issue is resolved now, and the website is available in English and Hindi. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," LIC stated in its clarification.

Interestingly, LIC also faced criticism from the state BJP leadership. "I request @LICIndiaForever to change its website from the present form, which is in Hindi. Those who can't read Hindi are unable to convert it into English. Hence, the cover may have English, and those who want to use Hindi may opt for it," Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said on the X platform.

Tamil Nadu has a long history of anti-Hindi agitation, dating back to the 1930s. The anti-Hindi protests in the 1960s led to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) storming to power in the state. During this period, the Centre assured that English would continue as the link language in non-Hindi-speaking states until they accepted Hindi.

Recently, Stalin had an open tussle with Governor R N Ravi over the omission of a line in the state anthem during one of the functions attended by the governor.