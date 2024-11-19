Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Nissan Motor India commences export of new SUV Magnite to South Africa

Nissan Motor India commences export of new SUV Magnite to South Africa

Over 2,700 units of the model have been shipped from the Chennai port within a month after its launch in India

Nissan
The company's focus is on the domestic and export market both are crucial parts of strategy. | File Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nissan Motor India on Tuesday said it has commenced exports of new version of its compact SUV Magnite to South Africa. 
Over 2,700 units of the model have been shipped from the Chennai port within a month after its launch in India, the automaker said in a statement. 
"Ever since Nissan Magnite's launch in 2020, we have seen a resounding acceptance and demand from customers in the South African market for the Made-in-India compact SUV," Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres said. 
The company's focus on the domestic and export market both are crucial parts of strategy, he added. 
India remains a key part of the growth strategy for the company, Torres stated. 
"The export of the New Nissan Magnite will further enhance India's position as an export hub and drive Nissan's growth in the AMIEO region, exemplifying Nissan India 'One Car, One World' philosophy," he added. PTI 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Andhra Pradesh ditches 2-child rule for polls, opens doors for big families

Premium

Challenges and opportunities loom in equal measure ahead of FY26 Budget

Women's ACT hockey 2024 final schedule, live timings and live streaming

Bengaluru Tech Summit unveils initiatives to support startups at all stages

Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Semis LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0-0 JPN, 1st QTR

Topics :Nissan Motor IndiaNissan Motor CoAuto sector

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story