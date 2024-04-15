Home / Companies / News / LIC hikes its equity stake in FMCG major Hindustan Unilever over 5%

LIC hikes its equity stake in FMCG major Hindustan Unilever over 5%

The Corporation purchased additional shares from the open market in the ordinary course of transaction, it said

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said its stake in FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has crossed 5 per cent.

The Corporation has increased its shareholding in Hindustan Unilever Limited from 11,74,63,555 to 11,77,18,555 equity shares, i.e., 4.99 per cent to 5.01 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Corporation purchased additional shares from the open market in the ordinary course of transaction, it said.
 

 

Holding in the company touched 5 per cent and the acquisition of shares was done on April 12 at an average cost of Rs 2,248.59 per unit.

Shares of HUL ended 1.72 per cent down at Rs 2,194.60 while that of the country's largest state-owned insurer, LIC, closed at Rs 961.15 apiece on BSE, down by 1.03 per cent.

Also Read

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

Hindustan Unilever to help kirana stores compete with big cos via ONDC

Hindustan Unilever Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 2,657 cr; income up 3%

LIC gets one-time exemption from 25% minimum public shareholding rule

Tata Consumer Products announces appointment of Ashish Goenka as Group CFO

Cipla Health signs agreement, strengthens beauty play with Ivia's brands

New orders point to further gains for Hindustan Aeronautics stock

Entod Pharma receives CDSCO approval to commercialise presbyopia treatment

Jio Financial-BlackRock JV to launch wealth management, broking business

Vodafone Idea plans to invest Rs 5,720 crore in 5G rollout, says CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LIC Hindustan Unilevershareholding

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story