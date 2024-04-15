Entod Pharma receives CDSCO approval to commercialise presbyopia treatment

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Entod Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to commercialise PresVu, its treatment for presbyopia.

Presbyopia is characterised by blurred near vision due to the decreased flexibility of the eye's natural lens, impacting individuals aged 40 and above.

“PresVu is the first of its kind eye drop in India, designed to alleviate the need for reading glasses among individuals grappling with presbyopia, a prevalent age-related vision impairment affecting millions,” the company said in its official statement.

“With PresVu, Entod Pharmaceuticals will offer swift relief and temporary correction of vision problems associated with presbyopia,” the company added.

The company had completed the development of these eye drops in late 2022, after which it was subjected to clinical testing in India.

Addressing the efficacy of its eye drops, the company said that phase three clinical trials carried out in India and the US have demonstrated PresVu's efficacy in enhancing close-up vision within minutes of application, with effects lasting up to six hours.

“This groundbreaking formulation holds immense promise for individuals aged 40 to 55 with mild to intermediate presbyopia, providing a viable alternative to traditional interventions like reading glasses,” the company added.

Speaking on getting the approval, Nikkhil K Masurkar, chief executive officer, Entod Pharmaceuticals said that the approval of PresVu represents a significant breakthrough in our mission to redefine eye care in India.

“As the innovator in presbyopia treatment in India, we aim to empower individuals to regain visual clarity and independence, free from the constraints of reading glasses. As part of our commitment to 'Make in India,' we are dedicated to manufacturing PresVu eye drops at an affordable price, ensuring accessibility to all segments of society,” he added.