Luxury car major Rolls-Royce launches its first EV Spectre in India

Moving in line with the global trend, luxury car major Rolls-Royce is likely to go all-electric in India by 2030. India on Friday saw the launch of its first all-electric luxury sedan, the Spectre. Spectre’s price range starts from Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), making it the priciest electric car in the market.

Rolls-Royce Spectre runs on a 102 kilowatt-hour battery pack and offers a range of 530 kilometres on a full charge. “Customers will not face any issue regarding range. Our customers drive on an average of about 45 kilometres a day. The car gives an average of 530 kilometres per charge, with a charging time of 5.30 hours. So, no need for range worries,” said Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“Rolls-Royce has declared openly that by 2030 they want to be an all-electric manufacturer. They have only one factory in the United Kingdom. If that turns electric, we will only sell electric cars in India from 2030 onwards,” he added. Last October, Spectre was unveiled to the world at the Home of Rolls-Royce in West Sussex, England, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

In 2011, Rolls-Royce showcased a fully electric Experimental Phantom concept named 102EX. This was followed by 103EX, a dramatic design study that anticipated a bold electric future for the marque.