Made payment to Credit Suisse in line with court order, SpiceJet tells SC

SpiceJet on Monday told the Supreme Court that its Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, has paid the latest instalment to Credit Suisse in accordance with the court order.

Credit Suisse told the court that the payment was five days late, but the court said it was not a concern as long as the payments were made. The court, however, advised Singh not to delay payments in future.

The Supreme Court had in September allowed SpiceJet to pay Swiss firm Credit Suisse $1 million per month for six months towards its $3-million arrears.

The low-cost carrier had told the court then that it was already paying the Swiss firm $500,000 every month and wanted to increase the monthly instalment by another $500,000 for six months.

The Supreme Court noted SpiceJet is behind on monthly payments by $3 million. So, it has asked SpiceJet to regularise its payment from the 7th month ($500,000).

SpiceJet's Counsel on Monday requested the court to do away with Singh's personal appearance in the case, but the court said it will decide this based on the regularised payments in the future.

The next hearing is likely to be in February 2024.

Credit Suisse and SpiceJet have been embroiled in a legal conflict since 2015 concerning outstanding debts of approximately $24 million.

In August 2022, both parties had informed the Supreme Court that they had come to an agreement.

Nevertheless, in March 2023, Credit Suisse had initiated a contempt case against Singh and the airline.

The Swiss firm asserted that SpiceJet had not honoured its payment obligations as outlined in the settlement terms.

In 2011, the airline company had entered into a 10-year contract with a Swiss maintenance firm, SR Technics, for the servicing of its aircraft. SR Technics had then turned over its right to recover the payment for the maintenance to Credit Suisse in 2012.