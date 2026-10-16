Magicbricks names ex-CarDekho executive Mayank Jain as CEO, effective Oct 1

Real estate classifieds Magicbricks has appointed Mayank Jain as chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 1.

In a statement on Friday, Magicbricks, one of the leading property platforms, said Jain has joined from CarDekho, where he served for over five years as CEO of Auto Classifieds.

Jain has more than two decades of experience across digital, media, technology and consumer businesses.

"At Magicbricks, Mayank will focus on accelerating the company's next phase of growth by leveraging its digital capabilities, advancing technology-led innovation and strengthening its consumer-centric approach," the company said.

His priorities would include driving business transformation, improving operational and financial performance, and further reinforcing Magicbricks' position in India's evolving real estate ecosystem, it added.