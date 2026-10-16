Home / Companies / News / Magicbricks names ex-CarDekho executive Mayank Jain as CEO, effective Oct 1

Magicbricks names ex-CarDekho executive Mayank Jain as CEO, effective Oct 1

Jain joins from CarDekho, where he led Auto Classifieds for over five years, and will focus on business transformation, technology-led innovation and operational performance

Magicbricks
Magicbricks said it has monthly traffic exceeding 2 crores and an active base of over 15 lakh property listings | Image: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 3:36 PM IST
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Real estate classifieds Magicbricks has appointed Mayank Jain as chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 1.

In a statement on Friday, Magicbricks, one of the leading property platforms, said Jain has joined from CarDekho, where he served for over five years as CEO of Auto Classifieds.

Jain has more than two decades of experience across digital, media, technology and consumer businesses.

"At Magicbricks, Mayank will focus on accelerating the company's next phase of growth by leveraging its digital capabilities, advancing technology-led innovation and strengthening its consumer-centric approach," the company said.

His priorities would include driving business transformation, improving operational and financial performance, and further reinforcing Magicbricks' position in India's evolving real estate ecosystem, it added.

Jain holds an MBA from INSEAD, a PGDM from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, and a degree in Computer Engineering.

He will be based at Magicbricks' Noida office and will report to N Subramanian, Executive Director and Group CEO of The Times Group.

Magicbricks said it has monthly traffic exceeding 2 crores and an active base of over 15 lakh property listings. The company has become a full-stack service provider for all real estate needs, with services including home loans, interiors, and expert advice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Real estate firmsCEO

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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