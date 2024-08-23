magicpin Co-founder Brij Bhushan joins Prime Ventures as full-time partner

Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin Co-Founder and former chief operating officer Brij Bhushan has joined Prime Venture Partners as a full-time partner, the early-stage venture capital firm said on Friday. In this role, Bhushan will be a key member of the Investment team and will contribute to all aspects of the firm's investment, portfolio management and fundraising, Prime VP said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Brij Bhushan brings a unique combination of strategic thinking, execution excellence, and a long-term mindset essential for company building. We believe he is a perfect addition to our leadership team," Prime Venture Partners (Prime VP), Managing Partner, Amit Somani said.

Bhushan co-founded magicpin where he was instrumental in magicpin's growth, raising over $100 million from investors including Lightspeed, Zomato and Waterbridge.

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Bhushan previously worked in venture capital as Vice President at Nexus Venture Partners before co-founding magicpin. He has also worked with Bain & Co.

"Joining Prime Venture Partners feels like coming full circle. As a VC turned founder, I have realised that early-stage startups need more than just investment. They need a true team member. After nearly a decade as a founder, I'm excited to return to VC, where I can help founders navigate their journeys," Bhushan said.

Prime VP also promoted its Vice President of Investments, Gaurav Ranjan, to Principal, Investments."



An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Ranjan has been with Prime VP for six years.

He has sourced and, co-evaluated more than 2,000 startups, and worked closely with over a dozen of Prime's early-stage startups, including Gallabox, OTO, Capital, Poshn and HitWicket, across sectors such as FinTech, SaaS, and Gaming, the statement said.