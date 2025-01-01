Mahindra hits new highs: 77% share surge, leads NIFTY50 on CAGR front

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reached a significant milestone, emerging as the company with the highest compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in share price among the NIFTY50 companies since 2002. Over the past year, M&M’s share price climbed by an impressive 77 per cent, according to its year-end address.

Sustainability measures and EV launch

Beyond its financial achievements, M&M was ranked as the 11th most valuable automobile manufacturer globally. The company further cemented its leadership in sustainability by being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index’s World Index as the top-ranked original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the fourth consecutive year.

In November 2024, M&M expanded its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio by unveiling two premium electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, with starting prices of Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh, respectively.

Sector-wise growth

M&M’s growth extended across multiple sectors within the Mahindra Group:

Mahindra Susten exceeded expectations, achieving a cumulative win pipeline of 3.3 GWp.

Mahindra Lifespace accelerated sustainable real estate developments in key markets.

Mahindra Finance expanded its loan book to over Rs 1.1 trillion.

Statement from Mahindra leadership

“It takes audacity to explore fresh, bold styling… And it takes a deep commitment to innovation to forge cutting-edge technology, design, and performance into vehicles with unique offerings,” the company stated.

The automaker emphasised its commitment to integrity:

“Even as we celebrate, it’s important to reaffirm the bedrock of integrity on which our Group is founded. Audacity has brought us far and will surely take us further. But I want to emphasise strongly that we do not measure our success in terms of sheer financial growth. Our audacity can never be at the cost of our integrity.”