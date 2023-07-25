Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Holidays to launch new resort brand to tap growing travellers

Mahindra Holidays to launch new resort brand to tap growing travellers

Plans to double room inventory to 10,000 units by 2030

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Arun Nanda, Chairman of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is planning to launch a new resort brand to tap the growing travellers in the country. The new resort brand to be launched shortly will take on the established chains by selling rooms on a per-night basis. 

The company is targeting to double its room inventory to 10,000 rooms by 2030. 

“We are planning to launch the new resort brand with properties next to our existing resorts. The new resort brand would help us to showcase our properties to new customers and help on-site sales and acquire new timeshare members,” Arun Nanda, Chairman of the company said in an exclusive interview. 

“We have identified and are acquiring land near the existing sites and our future sites would have space for both verticals,”  Nanda said.

Mahindra Holidays opened its first timeshare resort in 1998 and has grown to become the market leader in vacation ownership business with over 2.8 lakh members in India and a market valuation of Rs 7,000 crore as of Tuesday.

“Together with our Finnish subsidiary, Holidays Club Resorts (HCR), we have over 3.4 lakh members and provide them access to 135 resorts in India, Asia, Europe, and USA - thus becoming the largest vacation ownership company outside of the United States,” Nanda, who is credited with the success of Mahindra group's real estate and resort arms, said.

The company is in the middle of investing Rs 800 crore to expand the existing resorts chain. It will add 185 keys to make a 257 keys flagship resort in Kandaghat, Himachal Pradesh, adding another 44 keys to make a 244 rooms resort in Goa and adding 62 keys to make a 187 key resort in Puducherry. 

The company is also setting up greenfield projects in Theog, near Kufri in Himachal Pradesh, and Ganpatipule in Maharashtra. It is also setting up public, and private partnership projects with local governments in Janjehli, Himachal Pradesh, Harihareshwar in Maharashtra and Chilika lake in Odisha. “We have potential targets for acquisition in Maharashtra and Karnataka,” Nanda said. The company is looking to Sri Lanka to set up new resorts. 

Mahindra Holidays, which currently has zero debt and owns the majority of its resorts, reported  20 per cent higher total income of Rs 2,624 crore and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 579 crore, saw its net profit growing 54 per cent to Rs 171 crore. “After the pandemic, our resorts are reporting extended stays of members due to work-from-home policy and customers willing to spend more on travel. The upgrades in the last fiscal was 71 per cent higher than the previous year – showing the customers confidence in our services,”  Nanda, who retires from the board after 26 years, said.  The occupancy rate in the fiscal 2023 was at 84 percent - leading to higher sales of food and beverages and other services like Spa,  Nanda said.

Talking about the company’s international business, Nanda said the Finnish subsidiary – Holiday Club and Resorts has paid back long-term debt of approx 35 million Euros which has significantly improved the net worth of the company since acquisition. “The company will be debt free by 2024-25 and free of all debt covenants and give us an opportunity to consider aggressive timeshare construction in sales,” Nanda, who plans to spend his post-retirement time in social activities, said.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

