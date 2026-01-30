Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 early-stage startups to create new tech solutions

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has onboarded five early-stage startups to co-create new technology solutions across business functions.

The initiative is part of the company's strategy to stay ahead of the technology curve by implementing technology-based solutions across multiple business areas to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen high-accuracy manufacturing, improve quality, reinforce workplace safety, elevate customer experience, and support the development of smarter and safer products.

The five startups - AugurAI, Aatral, Zen Mobility, Indus Vision, and Proxgy - have been selected from the fourth cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP), run in partnership with IIM Bangalore's incubation hub for entrepreneurship and startup support, Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning.