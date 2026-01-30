Vedanta targets listing demerged units on Indian exchanges by mid-May: CFO

Oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd aims to list ‍its four planned ​demerged units on Indian exchanges by mid-May, its finance chief said.

The natural resources group is nearing the end of a planned restructuring, which won approval from India's company law tribunal in December after initial government pushback.

"We intend ​to make (the) demerger effective from April 1, and it will take maybe four to six weeks, so mid of May all the five companies will get listed," Vedanta Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said in an interview late on Thursday.

Indian newspaper Mint reported that the company first flagged the timeline on Thursday during a call with analysts.