Massey Ferguson row: TAFE calls for 'restructured and more empowered board'

The battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company management and called for a “restructured and more empowered Board”.

In response to this, AGCO said in a statement that the Chennai-based company's interests were "misaligned" with the US giant's other stakeholders and it is a "self-serving campaign" that TAFE is running. TAFE owns approximately 16.3 per cent of AGCO's outstanding shares.

The public spat comes a day after TAFE filed a contempt petition against its loterm partner AGCO after the US major’s termination of its agreements with TAFE, which included the brand licence for Massey Ferguson tractors.



The brand is crucial for TAFE as out of its total annual production of over 180,000 tractors, over 100,000 are Massey Ferguson. Since its inception in 1960, TAFE has produced, built and nurtured the Massey Ferguson brand in India with over 3 million customers.

“As the company has struggled in recent years to integrate acquisitions and expand into new markets, we have drawn on our experience to provide leadership with pragmatic suggestions. Unfortunately, AGCO has responded by ignoring these ideas, taking measures to disenfranchise TAFE, and isolating our representative on the Board,” TAFE letter said.

“This seemingly unjustifiable intransigence has resulted in the deterioration of the company’s competitive position and financial performance versus peers and is now forcing us to deviate from our preferred method of private engagement,” it added.



AGCO, on the other hand, said the immediate termination of TAFE’s right to use the Massey Ferguson trademark and distribute Massey Ferguson products in India and other countries are following TAFE’s “inappropriate and unauthorised actions”.

“Incumbent leadership has not taken shareholders’ concerns seriously. For years, we have repeatedly expressed our concerns regarding the company’s governance and strategy both privately through our board representative and publicly. However, many issues persist today, which is one of the reasons why new leaders are needed in the boardroom,” TAFE letter added.

According to TAFE, its products are India-centric in design, distinctly different from AGCO’s products and ideally suited for small and medium farmers of India and across the world. AGCO’s global brand website has historically for six decades made no mention of the Massey Ferguson in the context of India, Nepal and Bhutan having ceded the entire territory to TAFE since the take-over of Massey Ferguson India in 1960, TAFE said in a separate statement.