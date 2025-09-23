MDL, Guidance Tamil Nadu partner to explore greenfield shipyard development

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, to explore the possibility of developing a world-class greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed on September 19 under the framework of the government of India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

