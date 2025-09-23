Home / Companies / News / MDL, Guidance Tamil Nadu partner to explore greenfield shipyard development

MDL, Guidance Tamil Nadu partner to explore greenfield shipyard development

The MoU was signed on September 19 under the framework of the government of India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

handshake deal merger
The event was graced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the statement said. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, to explore the possibility of developing a world-class greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed on September 19 under the framework of the government of India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to explore the development of a world-class greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast, the ministry said in a statement.

The MoU was formally signed and exchanged between Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding), MDL, and Darez Ahamed, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, during a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) at Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

The event was graced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy to sell stake in Rapido for ₹2,400 crore to Prosus, WestBridge

Swiggy to transfer Instamart to wholly owned subsidiary via slump sale

Torrent's UNM Foundation to maintain 69 lakes in Gujarat under MoU

Energy trading platform Prisma signs MoU with IGX for market cooperation

Premium

Flipkart, Amazon race in premium e-commerce with iPhones, fast delivery

Topics :Tamil Nadushipyards

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story