Swiggy to sell stake in Rapido for ₹2,400 crore to Prosus, WestBridge

Food delivery and instant grocery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has approved the sale of its entire 11.8 per cent stake in mobility platform Rapido. The company will sell its shares to Prosus and WestBridge Capital for Rs 2,400 crore, according to stock exchange filings. Both Prosus and WestBridge Capital are existing investors in Rapido.

According to the filing, Prosus will acquire shares worth Rs 1,968 crore in Rapido, while WestBridge Capital will pick up the remaining stake valued at Rs 431.5 crore.

The development comes as Rapido has entered the food delivery segment with its “Ownly” app, which is currently live in Bengaluru. The company also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 50,000 eateries.