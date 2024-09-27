In view of the upcoming festive season, e-commerce major Meesho has forged partnerships with a number of lifestyle brands to feature an extensive portfolio of over 1,000 options for its consumers to choose from.

The partnership includes national and regional brands and features some marquee names such as Denver, Himalaya, Bajaj, Joy, Lotus Herbals, Biotique, Bata, and Paragon among others. The company has reported nearly doubling its order growth since August 2023. Originally launched with personal care, footwear and fashion, it has now expanded to include 30 categories, including electronics, wellness, accessories, kitchen utilities, grocery, and sports. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company boasts a significant user base in smaller cities, with 75 per cent of its orders coming from Tier-II markets. Popular among consumers for its affordable range of products, the latest move to increase brand partnership may give Meesho a further advantage in the market.

On the announcement, Megha Agarwal, general manager-business at Meesho said, “We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed brands to our platform…In the last six months alone, Meesho Mall saw 32 million shoppers, reflecting growing consumer trust…”

‘Urban India willing to spend Rs 1.85 trillion during festivals’

According to a report by LocalCircles, one in two Indian households surveyed plan to spend over Rs 10,000 this festive season. The report highlighted that urban India is likely to spend Rs 1.85 trillion or $22 billion during the festive season.

Meesho has become brands’ favourite due to its growing influence in the smaller markets. Meesho said that following its deal with Liberty, the footwear brand has achieved growth of 2.89 times, while Bella Vita has seen an increase of 2.5 times and Denver has recorded growth of 2.4 times.

Mamaearth’s parent company, Honasa’s Chief Business Officer, Zairus Master, expressed confidence in tapping into newer markets by launching their products on Meesho. “This association not only fuels our growth but also supports our mission of delivering safe and non-toxic products to households across India…”