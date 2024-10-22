Mega cities and metros becoming pressure points, says Nestle India CMD

Volume growth revival remains a challenge for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies as continued soaring food inflation and a slowdown in mega cities and metros lead to a muted demand scenario.

“The market is facing muted demand as growth in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, which used to be double-digit a couple of quarters ago, is now down to 1.5-2 per cent. While the Tier-I and below towns and rural seem to be reasonably stable, the pressure points are coming from mega cities and metros… It is almost like we are operating in two Indias,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, told reporters on Tuesday during a select media briefing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company, which has been focusing on volume growth, reported a 1 per cent decline in volumes in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company’s milk and nutrition portfolio saw the largest slowdown, alongside the chocolate and confectionery segment, where KitKat saw high single-digit growth, but the Munch brand faced regional competition, which will be addressed fundamentally.

Narayanan also identified soaring food inflation as a cause for concern, adding that “it will lead to an increase in prices if they become unmanageable.”

He also pointed to growing commodity costs—namely coffee and cocoa—which have reached 10-year highs. While coffee prices have jumped 60 per cent since last year, cocoa prices have risen by almost 2.5 times, leading to an average price increase for consumers by up to 15-30 per cent.

"We try to protect the lower price points and take price increases on the larger packs. This has led to subdued, but positive, volume growth (in coffee)," he said.

However, Narayanan ruled out any more immediate price hikes, stating, “Apart from coffee and cocoa, we have economies of scale in other commodities, and there is some stability in milk, packaging material, and fuel. We want to get back to penetration-led volume growth, and any more price hikes will sharply retract us from that path.”

Going forward, Narayanan stated that a revival in the demand scenario is possible in the foreseeable future, adding that a good monsoon would help agricultural incomes.

“Mega cities and metros will go through their own pain points. Once they come back—which will also play a role in overall economic revival—and rural starts to improve, then I think we are reasonably on the road to recovery,” he hoped.

On a consolidated basis, Nestle India’s net profit fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 899 crore in the September quarter, while net sales reported a marginal uptick of 1.3 per cent.