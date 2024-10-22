Ultratech, Ambuja Cements eye more cement sector assets for expansion

The Aditya Birla group’s Ultratech and billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Ambuja Cements are scouting for more cement sector assets after a string of acquisitions by both cash-rich companies, say bankers. Ultratech, owned by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, bowed out of the race for Orient Cement, a CK Birla-owned company, as it found the asking price too expensive post due diligence, bankers said.

“Both companies are quite aggressive in expanding capacity via mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and are making good offers to other companies—especially those owned by private equities. In the case of Orient, Ambuja offered a better deal than other bidders,” said a banker close to the transaction. Orient Cement’s share price went up by 70 per cent in the last year to Rs 343 as of Tuesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ambuja Cement aims to increase its production capacity from 100 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 140 mtpa by FY28. In contrast, its main competitor, Ultratech, plans to expand its capacity from 150 mtpa to 200 mtpa by FY27. The race between both billionaires to the top has led to cement assets getting far better valuations, bankers said.

Orient Cement, in fact, is owned by CK Birla, a member of the Birla family, and there were several rounds of negotiations between the two companies. “But Orient Cement’s asking price was very high, even for Ultratech, which is known to be quite aggressive,” said a source.

Ultratech is already awaiting court approval for the acquisition of Kesoram Cements' assets, and its acquisition of India Cements in July this year is awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India.

Bankers said several private equity firms have acquired stakes in Indian cement companies, including True North, which bought a majority stake in Shree Digvijay Cement Co in the last few years and may exit if they get a good offer.

As of March this year, Ultratech's net debt was Rs 3,942 crore, while Ambuja's cash and cash equivalent far exceeded its debt of Rs 699 crore. Ultratech's total market valuation was Rs 3.12 trillion, while Ambuja Cement's market valuation was Rs 1.37 trillion. Ambuja Cement also owns a 56.7 per cent stake in ACC, which has a market value of Rs 42,183 crore as of Monday.