Nestle India net up 8.6% at Rs 986 cr in Q2 as demand remains a challenge

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle India reported an 8.6 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 986.4 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, amid a challenging demand scenario and rising commodity prices.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 908 crore in the same period last year. However, its consolidated net profit fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 899 crore in the September quarter.

The maker of Kitkat chocolates and Nescafe coffee reported a marginal 1.3 per cent uptick in net sales to Rs 5,104 crore from Rs 5,036 crore in the year-ago period.

“Despite a challenging external environment with muted consumer demand and high commodity prices, especially for coffee and cocoa, we remained resilient in our pursuit of delivering growth. This quarter, five of our top 12 brands grew at double digits,” said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, in an earnings release.

The company also announced the introduction of Cerelac variants with no refined sugar.

“This was initiated three years ago and has culminated this year. The expanded Cerelac range in India will now consist of 21 variants, of which 14 will have no refined sugar. Of these 14 variants, seven will be available by the end of November 2024, and the remainder will be introduced in the coming weeks,” the company stated.

This comes amid growing concerns about sugar levels in packaged food products. Earlier this year, Swiss NGO Public Eye had alleged that Nestle was adding sugar and honey to its infant milk and cereal range sold in low- and middle-income countries.

The company’s beverages business posted high double-digit growth, backed by strong performance across all Nescafe brands, “which can be attributed to category recruitment and premiumisation of coffee,” the company said. Milkmaid, Masala-ae-Magic, and the toddlers’ range also reported high double-digit growth, while Kitkat and the petcare business registered high single-digit growth.

“However, some key brands witnessed pressure due to softer consumer demand, and we are focused on them with robust action plans in place. It is heartening to note that in the last nine months, 65 per cent of our top 12 brands, including Maggi noodles, showed positive volume growth,” Narayanan added.

Channels like e-commerce maintained their momentum, delivering 30 per cent growth, led primarily by quick commerce. E-commerce contributed to 8.3 per cent of the company’s overall sales – the highest in the last seven quarters.

In its commodity outlook, the company noted that commodity prices, especially those of coffee and cocoa, remain elevated. “Prices of cereals and edible oils have also been accentuated by recent developments. There is relative stability in milk prices and packaging so far,” it added.

Meanwhile, the company’s board approved Manish Tiwary’s appointment as managing director, effective August 1, 2025, following Narayanan’s retirement.

“The board of directors has decided that Manish Tiwary will begin his role at Nestlé India as managing director (designate) starting February 1, 2025, taking on full responsibilities as managing director from August 1, 2025,” the company stated.