Microsoft conducts ground breaking ceremony of proposed Noida campus

Microsoft on Saturday held the groundbreaking ceremony of its proposed India Development Centre (IDC) campus in Noida.

The proposed campus, spanning 15 acres with a 1.1 million square feet built-up area, will serve as a hub for advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud, and security, further expanding Microsoft IDC’s presence in India.

With the proposed Noida campus, Microsoft will continue its momentum of strengthening India’s AI capabilities and supporting engineering talent and digital innovation.

The ceremony was conducted in presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Rajiv Kumar, managing director (MD) and president, Microsoft IDC, said, “This proposed facility will attract top talent from India and the world and empower them to innovate across AI, Cloud, and security, which will positively impact billions of lives across the planet. We deeply appreciate the support of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Noida Authority in making this vision a reality and are grateful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for gracing the occasion. With the proposed expansion, we look forward to accelerating digital transformation, fostering AI skilling opportunities, strengthening our deep partnership with Uttar Pradesh, and helping India become an AI-first nation.”

Microsoft IDC has a strong presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Noida. It is the largest R&D centre for the company outside the Redmond (US) headquarters.

During his visit to India in January this year, Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Microsoft, announced an investment of $3 billion in India in Cloud, AI infrastructure and skilling over the next two years, including the establishment of new data centres.

This investment aims to accelerate AI innovation in India. Microsoft will also support the country’s long-term competitiveness by training 10 million people over the next five years in AI skills, as part of the second edition of its ADVANTA(I)GE India program.