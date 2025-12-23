Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Asian markets trade higher
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, December 23, 2025: Asian markets were trading higher, following AI-stocks led gains on the Wall Street
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, December 23, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start with a positive bias on Tuesday, following sharp gains on Monday supported by firmer rupee and upbeat global cues.
At 6:40 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,230 levels, up by 19 points.
Asian markets were trading higher, following AI-stocks led gains on the Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading almost flat, while South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.73 per cent, and Australia's S&P ASX 200 was up 0.42 per cent.
US equity markets the holiday shortened week on a positive note, supported by a rise in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.64 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.52 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.47 per cent.
Key events todayInvestors are awaiting US Q3 GDP growth rate estimates, along with US October, November industrial production and US October, November manufacturing production data.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, the initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality will enter its second day of subscription. KSH International will make its debut on the exchanges.
In the SME space, IPOs of Bai Kakaji Polymers, Admach Systems, Nanta Tech, and Dhara Rail Projects will open for public subscription. EPW India IPO, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries and Sundrex Oil Co will enter their second day.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today: Shriram Finance, Varun Beverages; check target price
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, recommends 'Add' on Shriram Finance and Varun Beverages. Shriram Finance continues to deliver steady asset under management (AUM) growth supported by healthy disbursements and stable credit demand. Varun Beverages is aggressively diversifying its geographic risk away from the Indian monsoon-dependent cycle by expanding into Africa. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds' NFO collection shrinks in 2025 as equity appetite cools
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds (MFs) maintained their fund-launch pace in 2025, but investor demand weakened as volatile equity markets dampened appetite for new schemes. The industry has raised ₹63,631 crore through 222 total new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 (as of November), sharply lower than the nearly ₹1.2 trillion collected through 239 NFOs in 2024. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India stocks lag EM, Asia in worst showing in decades
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's benchmark equity indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- are poised to close calendar year 2025 (CY25) with single digit gains, recording their worst performance compared to global peers in decades. Notably, the Sensex and Nifty returns in 2025 significantly underperformed global peers with the MSCI India Index trailing the MSCI Asia Pacific Index by its widest margin since 1998. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Motor Insurance; top bets, target here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The motor insurance sector is entering a phase of strong volume-led growth, supported by a sharp recovery in vehicle sales across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Recent goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation on select vehicle categories, an extended festive season, and improving consumer sentiment have materially lifted vehicle registrations over the past two months. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why Varun Beverages' Twizza acquisition could be a game changer in Africa
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Varun Beverages’ acquisition of South Africa-based Twizza Proprietary Ltd is set to bring market share gains for the Indian beverage company as it strengthens its presence in Africa’s biggest soft drink market, analysts said on Monday. Favourable demographics and high per capita consumption of beverages, analysts said, underscore the growth potential from Twizza’s acquisition. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex can hit 100,000 in 2026 if earnings pickup: Chris Wood
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It has been a trying year for the Indian markets as they dealt with headwinds at the global and domestic level, says Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies. The weakness in the rupee has been greater than I anticipated, and that has clearly contributed to India’s underperformance, he added. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher, following gains in US markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher, following gains on the Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading almost flat, while South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.73 per cent
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled higher, AI stocks lead gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US equity markets the holiday shortened week on a positive note, supported by AI stocks. Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.64 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.52 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.47 per cent.
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a positive opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Tuesday. At 6:40 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,245.5 levels, up by 34.5 points.
6:53 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
