Microsoft outage: Fliers stuck at Dubai airport, US flights impacted too

A global Microsoft outage caused by a Crowdstrike update affected airline operations, and disrupted services at major airports globally

Microsoft, Microsoft logo
Microsoft, Microsoft logo(Photo: Reuters)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
Hours after Microsoft’s infamous 'Blue Screen of Death' outage, reports have emerged that passenger operations at Dubai airport came to a standstill due to a worldwide outage resulting from an update by cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike, which caused Microsoft services to become unavailable.

The outage also caused numerous US airlines to cancel flights, which resumed only after Microsoft restored cloud services in the Central US region.

Frontier Airlines in the US grounded flights for over two hours due to disruptions with Microsoft’s services. Allegiant Air had to release a statement regarding issues with their booking and reservations systems.

A Twitter user shared their experience of being stuck in a queue at Dubai airport, stating, “Stuck at Dubai airport for over an hour now. Check-in servers down, no movement in sight. Frustrating start to travel.”

Air services are not the only ones that have been affected by the global outage caused by Crowdstrike. Banking institutions, supermarkets, media companies, and several other institutions globally were affected.

The global outage caused by Crowdstrike’s update didn't just impact air services. It also disrupted banking institutions, supermarkets, media companies, and numerous other organisations worldwide.

 
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

