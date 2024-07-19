Microsoft glitch triggers chaos, internet turns it into comedy gold

Microsoft had a tech hiccup on Friday, causing a big server outage that left users locked out of their favourite Microsoft 365 apps and services. The tech giant confirmed the glitch, stating they were “investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services,” as shared on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

As the team scrambled to fix the issue, the internet did what it does best: it turned the chaos into comedy gold. Social media exploded with memes and funny posts, with users sharing their hilarious takes on the situation.

"Microsoft is in a holiday mood," joked many on X, quipping that it now gave them a "solid reason to log out early."

































All around the globe, Microsoft Windows users are finding themselves face-to-face with the infamous ‘Blue Screen of Death’ (BSOD). As a result, the computers are suddenly shutting down or restarting out of the blue.



Soon after, social media went abuzz with pictures of screens frozen on the recovery page, accompanied by the message: “Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We’re just collecting some error info, and then we’ll restart for you.”



While we're at it, enjoy a few more hilarious memes on the ‘Blue Screen of Death’:

While some wished ‘Happy International Bluescreen Day’, others flaunted their ‘first hand-written boarding pass’ because of the Microsoft/ CrowdStrike outage. Social media users shared images of empty offices and shop floors with blue display screens on PCs.

The cyber outage disrupted critical services worldwide, impacting countries such as India, Australia, Germany, the United States, the UK, and others.



In Australia, banks, telecoms, media outlets, and airlines were affected. In the United States, emergency 911 services were disrupted in many areas, and non-emergency call centres were also rendered inoperative.