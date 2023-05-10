

The investment marks Microsoft scaling up its efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) and competing with rival Google. Microsoft and Builder will collaborate in creating AI-powered solutions that help businesses become digitally savvy without needing technical expertise. US technology giant Microsoft has invested an undisclosed sum in Builder.ai, an Indian start-up that helps companies develop applications without needing any coding experience.



“We are ecstatic that the world’s largest software company chose Builder.ai as a collaborator to lay down deeper roots in helping the next 100 million businesses and beyond become digitally native,” he said. “From my first meeting with Microsoft to the moment we agreed to collaborate more strategically, one thing has been really clear-Microsoft’s commitment to helping everyone unlock their true potential,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, chief wizard and founder of Builder.ai.



Established in 2016, Builder.ai provides an AI-powered software platform that allows anyone to build an app (web or mobile), quickly and cheaply. It breaks software down into its reusable lego-like features, coupled with customisation from its network of designers and developers. The companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal.



“We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer,” said Jon Tinter, corporate vice president, business development, Microsoft. “Our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world.” The collaboration will accelerate go-to-market growth of the Builder.ai platform through deep product connections across the Microsoft product ecosystem. This includes integrations across Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure Cognitive Services with Builder.ai’s software assembly line and adoption of the Microsoft Cloud and AI. Native integration of Builder.ai’s Natasha, an AI product manager, within the Microsoft Teams store will enable Microsoft customers to build a prototype of their business applications seamlessly. This would unlock access and reach new customers for Builder.ai.