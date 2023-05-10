Home / Companies / News / Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announces manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announces manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu

Cisco announced manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu, India, as its chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins asserted that the company is bullish about India market and its prospects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announces manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US network gear maker Cisco on Wednesday announced manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu, India, as its chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins asserted that the company is bullish about India market and its prospects.

The company, in a statement, said it is targeting over USD 1 billion in combined exports and domestic production.

Robbins, who is in India this week and currently on the Delhi leg of the multi-city visit, said that the energy in India is "incredible".

"India has made tons on progress on digitisation. The ambition of India is very clear and momentum I felt here is incredible," he told PTI in an interview.

As the company announced its manufacturing plans for India, Robbins said Cisco will have the first products off the line in 12 months, and will expand to a wider array of Made-in-India products over a period of time.

Cisco's manufacturing in India will be through its contract manufacturers and partners. The company did not comment on the quantum of investments it will infuse.

"We think, we should have first products off the line in about 12 months. We are starting with two of our highest volume products, one of our switches and one of our routers that are widely used in India," he said.

Robbins also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers.

"I met the PM and several ministers and talked about many topics, among them about our commitment to manufacturing here in India, which we are announcing," the Cisco top boss said.

The company will also use India manufacturing for exports.

"We are going to be using this and viewing this as a global export hub as well. So we are building a full manufacturing node just as we have it in other places, and we are really excited about it," the Cisco CEO said.

Also Read

Cisco announces lays offs of nearly 700 employees in SF Bay Area in US

24% of companies surveyed in India ready to defend cybersecurity threats

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Cyber attacks will grow as hackers get sophisticated: Top Cisco executive

Unregistered devices in hybrid work increase hacking risk in India: Report

OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

Maharatnas, Navratnas now appointing younger independent directors: Survey

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion

ED searches may tarnish Manappuram's business prospects: Fitch report

Topics :Tamil NaduCisco

First Published: May 10 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story