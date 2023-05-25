Minda may have its work cut out raising stake in component major Pricol

For those who thought the battle was over, the February episode turned out to be a trailer. On May 2, Minda announced that it is approaching the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to increase its stake in Pricol to 24.5 per cent. On May 17, Pricol informed the stock exchange that it has filed a preliminary objection against Minda’s stake expansion plan. In an earnings call this month, Mohan said that the promoters would take all legal and financial measures against the move.

A day later, Minda’s strategy head, Anshul Saxena, told Business Standard that the intent was to become a financial investor; Minda would not be exercising any special rights in Pricol. “After considering various opportunities for the cash that we had, we realised Pricol is the best opportunity for us. Not just what it has delivered in the last four to five years financially, but also its products and the industry is something that we actually understand,” he said.