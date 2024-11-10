Mining tax levy: Tata Steel to file curative petition in Supreme Court

Tata Steel is in the process of filing a curative petition in the Supreme Court regarding the apex court’s ruling on the levy of mining taxes.

On July 25, a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court ruled that states have the power to levy cess on mining and mineral-use activities. Tata Steel’s petition seeks a remedy to this order.

However, Tata Steel’s managing director and chief executive officer, T V Narendran, told Business Standard that the company has not received any demand note.

Tata Steel has captive mines in Jharkhand and Odisha. The state of Odisha enacted the Orissa Rural Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Development Act, 2004 (ORISED Act), effective February 1, 2005, which levied a tax on mineral-bearing land. Following this, Tata Steel received demands amounting to Rs 129 crore for its mines in Odisha. The company contested this in the Odisha High Court, which quashed the demands. Odisha subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.

The matter concerning states' legislative authority to tax minerals was referred to the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. On July 25, 2024, the nine-judge Constitution Bench ruled that states have the power to levy cess on mining and mineral-use activities. A review petition filed by the Centre and others was dismissed.

In its Q2FY25 results announcement, Tata Steel noted that pending the hearing of Odisha's appeal before the appropriate regular bench of the Supreme Court, there was uncertainty about the form and manner in which the ORISED Act, 2004, might be enacted.

The company disclosed that it was in the process of filing a curative petition with the Supreme Court and was actively engaging with state authorities on the way forward.

On feedback from state authorities, Narendran remarked that state governments were unlikely to take actions that would derail the industry.

“When the ORISED Act came into effect in 2005, there was no auctioning of mines or the District Mineral Foundation (DMF),” he said. “Now, particularly in Odisha, the state is generating significant revenue from mining royalties. States are more conscious of these dynamics.”

The DMF, established under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Act, 2015, is a non-profit trust funded by contributions from miners to support districts affected by mining activities.

Narendran further stated that states were internally discussing fair approaches for both themselves and the industry. “The Centre is also watching because they don’t want the industry to be unfairly taxed. At the end of the day, this will have an impact across the country on multiple industries. For instance, if coal is taxed heavily, it will drive up power costs,” he explained.

In Q1FY25, Tata Steel disclosed a contingent liability of Rs 17,347 crore as of June 30, 2024, related to its mines in Odisha. However, in its Q2 results, the company clarified that there was no present or legal obligation concerning the levy under the ORISED Act, 2004, and the possibility of financial outflows at this stage was unlikely. It allowed states to collect dues retrospectively from April 1, 2005 in a judgment in August. Consequently, it did not recognise any provisions in its standalone or consolidated financial results.

