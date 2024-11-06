Q2 results today: Tata Steel, Apollo, JK Lakshmi among 97 to post earning

Q2FY25 company results: Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aadhar Housing Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jindal Steel & Power, Blue Star, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Power Grid Corporation of India are among 97 companies to release their second quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday.

Dr Reddy, Mankind Pharma Q2FY25 highlights

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) recorded a 9.5 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), which dropped to Rs 1,341.9 crore for Q2FY25. Despite this fall in profit, DRL achieved its highest-ever revenue from operations, increasing by 16.5 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to reach Rs 8,016.1 crore. The profit decline was attributed to one-off costs, including adjustments related to DRL’s acquisition of the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio from Haleon plc, tax provisions, and the impact of transferring minority interests from the Nestlé joint venture. ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's clocks highest-ever revenue in Q2; net profit down 9.5%

Meanwhile, Delhi-based Mankind Pharma reported a strong 29 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated PAT for the quarter, posting Rs 659 crore compared to Rs 511 crore in the same period last year. Read more here. Meanwhile, Delhi-based Mankind Pharma reported a strong 29 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated PAT for the quarter, posting Rs 659 crore compared to Rs 511 crore in the same period last year.

Oil India, GAIL Q2FY25 highlights

Oil India Limited (OIL), a state-owned exploration and production company, saw its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit attributable to owners rise nearly 3.8 times, reaching Rs 2,016.2 crore compared to Rs 420.6 crore in Q2FY24. The sharp profit increase followed the elimination of an extraordinary expense of Rs 2,362.72 crore, attributed to a one-time service tax/ GST adjustment on royalty in Q2FY24, which had heavily impacted the company’s previous earnings. With this item resolved, OIL reported a healthy financial rebound. ALSO READ: Oil India Q2 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 2,016 crore

Read more here. State-run natural gas provider GAIL posted a 10.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,693.5 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 2,444.05 crore in the same period last year. Despite higher overall earnings across various segments, GAIL’s main revenue source, domestic natural gas marketing, saw profits fall by 27 per cent to Rs 1,253.6 crore, down from Rs 1,722.08 crore in Q2 FY24.

Market overview: November 6

The Indian stock market saw positive movement on Tuesday, as the benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded, recovering some of the losses from Monday’s trading. Anticipation over the ongoing US presidential election results, with early counting trends influencing global markets, played a role in the rally.

Follow all LIVE updates here: US Presidential Elections 2024

On Wednesday, the markets opened positively with BSE Sensex up by 283 points or 0.36 per cent at 79,759, while Nifty 50 gained 57 points or 0.24 per cent to reach 24,271. The upward trend was reportedly driven by early indications showing Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump leading in the race for the US presidency, as markets weigh potential impacts of his leadership on global trade and financial markets.

Click here for the latest market trends: Stock Market Live Updates

List of 97 companies to post Q2FY25 earnings on Nov 6:

1. Aadhar Housing Finance Limited

2. ABC Gas (International) Limited

3. Adcon Capital Services Limited

4. Amarnath Securities Limited

5. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

6. Avalon Technologies Limited

7. Bits Limited

8. Blue Chip Tex Industries Limited

9. Blue Star Limited

10. Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Limited

11. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

12. Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited

13. Delta Corp Limited

14. Dhanuka Agritech Limited

15. Dhoot Industrial Finance Limited

16. Divya Shakti Limited

17. Dugar Housing Developments Limited

18. Elango Industries Limited

19. Endurance Technologies Limited

20. Ester Industries Limited

21. FDC Limited

22. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited

23. Gayatri Projects Limited

24. GE Power India Limited

25. Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited

26. Granules India Limited

27. Gujarat Gas Limited

28. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited

29. GP Petroleums Limited

30. Hi-Tech Pipes Limited

31. Infra Industries Limited

32. Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited

33. Invigo Ventures Limited

34. India Pesticides Limited

35. Jackson Investments Limited

36. Jay Bharat Maruti Limited

37. Jayabharat Credit Limited

38. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

39. Jindal Steel & Power Limited

40. JJ Finance Corporation Limited

41. JK Lakshmi Cement Limited

42. JMJ Fintech Limited

43. Jyoti Structures Limited

44. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

45. KCSL Limited

46. Kemp & Company Limited

47. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited

48. KLRF Limited

49. K.P. Energy Limited

50. K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Limited

51. KPI Green Energy Limited

52. Kreon Finnancial Services Limited

53. Krishna Ventures Limited

54. Majestic Auto Limited

55. Media Matrix Worldwide Limited

56. NDR Auto Components Limited

57. Neuland Laboratories Limited

58. Oasis Securities Limited

59. Organic Coatings Limited

60. Pan India Corporation Limited

61. Pasupati Acrylon Limited

62. Prime Industries Limited

63. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

64. Pricol Limited

65. Prima Agro Limited

66. Prima Industries Limited

67. Radix Industries (India) Limited

68. Rain Industries Limited

69. Ranjit Securities Limited

70. Raymed Labs Limited

71. Reva Proteins Limited

72. RITES Limited

73. RPSG Ventures Limited

74. Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited

75. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited

76. Shree Cement East Limited

77. Singer India Limited

78. Sreechem Resins Limited

79. Sonata Software Limited

80. Southern Magnesium and Chemicals Limited

81. Spel Semiconductor Limited

82. Spencer's Retail Limited

83. Saptarishi Agro Industries Limited

84. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited

85. TARC Limited

86. Tata Steel Limited

87. TeamLease Services Limited

88. Thangamayil Jewellery Limited

89. Tiaan Consumer Limited

90. Trident Limited

91. Umang Dairies Limited

92. Usha Martin Limited

93. Virinchi Limited

94. Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited

95. The Waterbase Limited

96. Welspun Investments and Commercials Limited

97. Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited