Infinx sets up state-of-the-art centre in Madurai; aims to create 700 jobs

Infinx, which provides AI-driven solutions to healthcare providers, has set up a state-of-the-art delivery centre in Madurai, marking a significant milestone in the history of the company, a top official said.

The facility in Madurai, is expected to create around 700 jobs over the next five years and would support the company's mission of optimising revenue cycle processes for US-based healthcare providers.

The Madurai centre would leverage advanced AI and automation technologies to streamline revenue cycle operations for its customers, further solidifying the company's position as an industry leader, Infinx backed by global investment firms -- Norwest Venture Partners and KKR, said in a company statement on Sunday.

Infinx facility in Madurai is in addition to the similar delivery centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"The opening of our new delivery centre in Madurai marks a significant milestone in our journey towards transforming healthcare RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) through innovation and talent development. By investing in advanced AI-driven solutions and leveraging the immense potential of the local workforce, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to our clients while contributing to the technological growth in the country," Infinx managing director Sudeep Tandon said.

He attributed the availability of a strong talent pool in the region, supported by a robust educational infrastructure and proactive government support, in setting up the delivery centre in Madurai.

"This centre represents our commitment to building future-ready capabilities that not only optimise healthcare operations but also empower communities with high-quality employment opportunities and skills for tomorrow," Sudeep Tandon added.

To select the candidates for the centre, Infinx has partnered with esteemed educational institutions to recruit and train graduates. Infinx is committed to a comprehensive learning and development approach to ensure all new recruits are well-prepared to perform their duties, the company said.