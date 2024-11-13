Morgan Stanley, 2 others pick 6.8% stake in PNB Housing Fin for Rs 1,664 cr

Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and another entity on Wednesday picked up a total of 1.77 crore, or 6.82 per cent stake, of PNB Housing Finance through open market transactions worth Rs 1,664 crore.

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Morgan Stanley through its arm Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore purchased over 1.42 crore shares or a 5.4 per cent stake in PNB Housing in two transactions.

Ghisallo Master Fund bought 17.90 lakh shares of PNB Housing while Societe Generale acquired 17.09 lakh shares of the firm, as per the data.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 939.30 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,664.55 crore.

Meanwhile, global investment firm Carlyle Group through its affiliate Quality Investment Holdings PCC offloaded 2.45 crore shares or 9.43 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance for Rs 2,301.58 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 939.42 per piece.

More From This Section

After the transaction, Carlyle's stake has come down to 10.44 per cent from 19.87 per cent.

Details of the other buyers of PNB Housing Finance's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

In July, US-based Carlyle divested a 12.8 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance for Rs 2,578 crore.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance declined 6.90 per cent to close at Rs 915.35 apiece on the NSE.