Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group has successfully settled a longstanding family disagreement involving Valli Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of the late former Murugappa Group executive chairman, M V Murugappan, and other family members.

Arunachalam, along with her sister Vellachi Murugappan and their mother MV Valli Murugappan, had initiated legal proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2020. They were seeking either a board seat in Murugappa Group's holding company, Ambadi Investments (AIL), or fair compensation for their 8.23 per cent shareholding in AIL. Although the specifics of the settlement remain 'confidential', sources indicate that the family members have agreed to undertake "necessary transactions" as part of the family arrangement within the coming 90 days. The agreement was formalised on Sunday through a memorandum signed by the members of the Murugappa family and the family branch of the late M V Murugappan.



This family arrangement also includes the cessation of all legal proceedings among family members once the agreed-upon steps outlined in the family settlement have been completed. Arunachalam's father, Murugappan, died in 2017, and it was in 2020 that she publicly sought a board seat at AIL and also alleged gender bias. In September 2022, she voiced her readiness to engage in discussions with other family members to find a harmonious resolution to the dispute.

It is noteworthy that "No listed company forming part of the Murugappa Group is a party to the family arrangement, and nothing in the family arrangement pertains to the management or control of or bestows any special rights to the parties in, any such companies," a source clarified.



The Chennai-based group includes 11 listed companies such as Carborundum Universal (with a current market capitalisation of Rs 36,188 crore), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Rs 83,599 crore), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (Rs 16,899 crore), Coromandel Engineering Company (Rs 151 crore), Coromandel International (Rs 31,486 crore), E I D Parry (India) (Rs 8,092 crore), Tube Investments of India (Rs 53,798 crore), Kartik Investments Trust (Rs 12 crore), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (Rs 65,618 crore), Shanthi Gears (Rs 3,452 crore), and Wendt (India) (Rs 2,630 crore).

"The family arrangement is designed primarily to foster amity and maintain goodwill amongst the members of the Murugappa family, and to preserve the overall harmony within the family, both now and in future generations. The family arrangement ensures that all issues between the members will be settled, and they are pleased to have reached this amicable resolution. The terms of the family arrangement are confidential," stated representatives for the family members.