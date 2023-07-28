Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Near term margin pressures likely to continue for Bajaj Finance stock

Near term margin pressures likely to continue for Bajaj Finance stock

The company continues to invest in technology, digitising operations. But operating leverage kicking in has helped to improve its cost ratios over FY24

Devangshu Datta
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A strong balance sheet, paired with healthy growth, suggest Bajaj Finance is on the track to maintain its growth rates for the next two to three years. The management has revised its assets under management (AUM) growth target upwards to 29-31 per cent for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) versus 25-27 per cent earlier. 

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) is looking at customer additions of 12-13 million, with a possible upwards revision in the second half of FY24, or H2FY24. The portfolio mix has remained steady, enabling the company to build scale and deliver profitability while maintaining its asset quality.

One word of warning is that the margin pressure is likely to continue, since it is hard to pass on higher interest rates, and the company has been refinancing maturing liabilities at higher rates. The management expects margins to contract by 10-15 basis points each quarter over the next couple of quarters before stabilizing.

The NBFC continues to invest in technology, digitising operations. But operating leverage kicking in has helped it improve its cost ratios over FY24. Guidance is that credit costs will marginally be higher by 6-8 basis points at about 155-165 basis points in FY24. The company expects to deliver return on assets and return on equity of 4.6-4.8 per cent and 21-23 per cent respectively.

Bajaj Finance has added 3.84 million customers during the first quarter of FY24 (Q1FY24), as compared to 3.1 million customers in the previous quarter. It delivered a growth of 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The total customer base is now 73 million. The company booked around 9.9 million new loans during Q1FY24 for a growth of 31 per cent.

The sequential performance is impressive. The AUM growth was driven by rural business (up 7 per cent QoQ) and mortgages (up 7 per cent QoQ) and stronger pick-up in 2/3-wheeler finance (up 14 per cent QoQ). The gold loan business also did well.

Net interest income grew by 7 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,720 crore, aided by AUM growth of 9 per cent, but margins contracted by 11 basis points QoQ. Operating expenses grew by 8 per cent QoQ and pre-provision operating profit grew by 8 per cent QoQ. The net interest margins (NIMs) was stable QoQ at around 13 per cent.

The company added 95 new locations and 12,000 distribution points in Q1FY24. It expects to see operating leverage come through every quarter hereon as technology induction and digitisation pays off.

Credit costs inched up marginally by 10 basis points QoQ and stood at 154 basis points. Profit after tax (PAT) growth was strong at 32 per cent YoY and 9 per cent QoQ, hitting Rs 3,440 crore. Asset quality continued to remain healthy and has improved over pre-covid levels. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA stood at 0.87 per cent and 0.31 per cent respectively, which is an improvement over 0.94 per cent and 0.34 per cent respectively in Q4FY23.

The key variables in FY24 will include the evolution of the payments landscape and uptake of its payment offerings, and the degree to which the possible NIM compression can be offset with better operating leverage and declining cost ratios. The operating expenditure to net interest income ratio should decline by around 100 basis points per fiscal until FY25 at least.

In terms of scale and asset quality, Bajaj Finance is a market leader in the NBFC space and receives premium valuations. 


Also Read

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Higher vols may drive Bajaj Auto's Q1 revenue; margins to expand: Analysts

Improving US outlook, margin gains keep Street positive on Cipla stock

Street cheers L&T's strong Q1, share buyback move; stock jumps by 3.5%

Paytm's Q1 earnings may be a blip; analysts positive on the stock

Sebi mulls new architecture for implementing rules: Chairperson Buch

Sebi working on instant settlement of stock market transactions: Buch

Topics :Bajaj Finance

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story