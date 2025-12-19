Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets gain; ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets gain; ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing today

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, December 19, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a solid start for the benchmark India equity indices

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, December 19, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to kickstart the week’s last trading session in positive territory, buoyed by favourable global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a solid start for the benchmarks.
 
At 06:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 71 points lower at 25,951.
 
Investors await retail sales data from the UK, the ECB wage tracker from the Euro area, and the Fed's balance sheet data from the US. Back home, D-Street investors await the RBI MPC minutes and foreign exchange reserve data.
 
Markets in Asia-Pacific gained on Friday as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's upcoming decision later in the day. The central bank is expected to raise rates to 0.75 per cent, the highest level since 1995, with LSEG data indicating an 86.4 per cent chance of a rate hike. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.56 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.52 per cent in early trading, and South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.68 per cent.
 
 
Overnight in the US, Wall Street settled on a higher note. The broader S&P 500 ended a four-day losing streak on Thursday, rising by 0.79 per cent. The rally was fueled by lower-than-expected inflation data, which improved the outlook for potential interest rate cuts in 2026, along with strong guidance from chipmaker Micron Technology. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.14 per cent.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 78 pts lower amid late volatility; Nifty holds 25,800

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland joins ₹1 trillion market cap club; zooms 80% from April low

MCX

MCX stock gains 2% on fixing record date for 1:5 stock split

buzzing stocks

Here's why HBL Engineering share price rose 8% in trade on December 18

initial public offering, IPO

Shyam Dhani Inds IPO opens Dec 22; GMP 50%: Check price band, key dates

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹614.26 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,525.98 crore on Thursday, December 7.

IPO today

In the mainline IPO segment, shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Prudential AMC IPO) are set to make their D-Street debut today. Meanwhile, the basis of allotment of the KSH International IPO is expected to be finalized today.
 
In the SME segment, Ashwini Container Movers IPO, Exim Routes IPO, and Stanbik Agro IPO shares are set to make their market debut today. MARC Technocrats IPO and Global Ocean Logistics India IPO will close for subscription, while Phytochem Remedies (India) IPO enters the second day of subscription.

Commodity corner

Oil prices remained mixed on Friday. Brent crude was trading up 0.23 per cent at $59.82 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with a loss of 0.32 per cent at $55.81 per barrel.

More From This Section

U K Sinha

Former Sebi chief Sinha urges caution as private credit lending grows fast

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Securities laws set for reset as FM introduces Bill for unified codepremium

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan balance transfer: Higher residual principal tenure drive savingspremium

Stock Market

MCX fixes Jan 2 as record date for stock split; Swiggy, Waaree added to F&O

Godrej Consumer Product

Q3 sales recovery, easing costs to drive gains for Godrej Consumer Productspremium

Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today MARKETS LIVE MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Gift Nifty stock market investing Markets Asian markets Wall Streets Domestic markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon