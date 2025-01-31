Nestle India Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4.9% to Rs 688 crore

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle India reported a 4.9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 688 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (FY25), driven by high double-digit growth in the beverages business.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 655.6 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s beverages retail business crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark in the last 12 months, with Nescafe strengthening its leadership position by gaining market share.

However, the company flagged a sustained challenging demand environment in the country.

“It was a quarter marked by food inflation, moderation in urban consumption, and a gradual recovery in rural consumption,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said in an earnings release.

The maker of KitKat chocolates and Nescafe coffee reported a 3.9 per cent uptick in net sales to Rs 4,779.7 crore from Rs 4,600.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) fell 3.9 per cent to Rs 1,081.6 crore from Rs 1,125.4 crore in the same period last year.

“This quarter, three out of four product groups delivered healthy growth, led by a combination of pricing and volume. Key brands continue to perform well, which augurs well in a challenging environment,” Narayanan added.

The company reported strong double-digit growth in its out-of-home business, with significant acceleration in the food and beverage solutions portfolio.

“E-commerce continued its path of acceleration, posting high double-digit growth and contributing 9.1 per cent to domestic sales. New products launched since 2015 now contribute approximately 7 per cent of sales,” the release added.

Going forward, the company’s manufacturing capacity will increase with the commissioning of the third confectionery unit in the Sanand factory to manufacture KitKat, fulfilling its ambition of Rs 5,800 crore in capital expenditure between 2020 and 2025.

In its commodity outlook, the company said that prices remain firm for coffee, cocoa, cereals, and grains. “Prices of edible oil have stabilised. Prices continue to remain stable for milk and packaging,” it added.