Ola Electric leads with a 25% market share in e-scooters: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3
Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level’ with Gen 3. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Ola Electric on Friday said it has reclaimed market leadership in the electric two-wheelers segment with 22,656 registrations recorded in January.

On the back of the strong S1 portfolio and the recently expanded sales and service network to 4,000 stores across India, the company witnessed a 65 per cent growth month-on-month and improved its market share to 25 per cent this month, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement. 

The company on Friday launched eight scooter models under the S1 brand, developed on its Gen 3 platform, priced between Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,69,999.

"With Gen 3, the company is taking a big leap forward in performance, safety, efficiency reliability," it noted.

With a new range based on the Gen 3 platform and the recent journey back to the top of the leaderboard, the company hopes to increase the gap with the legacy automakers, Ola Electric said.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

