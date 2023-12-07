Home / Companies / News / New orders, improving execution to boost Hindustan Aeronautics' prospects

New orders, improving execution to boost Hindustan Aeronautics' prospects

DAC's Rs 2.23 lakh crore proposal approval likely to pay rich dividends to HAL

Premium
Ram Prasad Sahu

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A strong order book coupled with the recent approval by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for proposals to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces and expectations of better execution are some positive signs for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). They have led to a 31 per cent rise in the stock of the defence major over the past month.

A key near-term trigger has been the approval by DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to projects worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore that include procurement of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and 156 Prachand combat helicopters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


HAL is expected to be a key beneficiary in this, given that the proposals include the procurement of Light Combat Helicopters for the Indian Army, light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force, and the upgradation of Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The company’s order book at the end of FY23 is pegged at Rs 82,000 crore which offers a revenue visibility of three times its trailing twelve-month revenues.


The order book has seen a bump up after having received an order worth Rs 480 billion for 83 LCA Tejas aircraft in FY22, whose delivery is expected to begin in FY24, says Antique Stock Broking. The brokerage believes that the long-term order pipeline remains robust with a business opportunity of Rs 4.5 lakh crore over the next decade. It has a buy rating on HAL with a target price of Rs 2,589 a share.

In addition to this, improved execution is another trigger for the company. PhillipCapital Research has highlighted that the company will receive a substantial boost in revenue as it is planning to deliver planes from 83 LCA Mk-1A contract to customers by FY28, at least one year ahead of the original schedule.

Hence, HAL is planning to expand its production capacity from 16 to 24 planes per year by adding a new line at Nashik facility, prompting Umesh Raut and Tanay Rasal of PhillipCapital Research to increase their sales estimate by 5 per cent each for FY25 and FY26.

Further plans to create a maintenance, repair and overhaul or MRO facility, to be completed by November next year, for A320 aircraft after a tie-up with Airbus should help reduce the maintenance cost and improve turnaround time for Indian aviation majors. This would be an incremental revenue opportunity for the company.

Exports is another area which the company is looking at with prospective markets including the Philippines and Egypt for Tejas, advanced light helicopter and anti-ship missiles.

The brokerage has also increased its price-to-earnings multiple to 25 times (currently 22 times) on the back of a deal for the manufacturing of complex fighter jet engines. The deal will provide HAL with autonomy for the development of future fighter jet programmes and its transition from a player that is dependent on technology transfers, to self-designed programmes that offer robust ordering prospects over the next decade. PhillipCapital Research has a target price of Rs 2,952 which, given the current price, translates to an upside of 16 per cent.

 

Also Read

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

CDS General Anil Chauhan to open HAL's avionics exposition in Delhi

Hindustan Aeronautics incorporates JV With Safran for helicopter engines

Srinagar-Jammu Indigo flight enters Pak airspace due to inclement weather

Not perturbed by Air India's use of Russian airspace: Finnair India head

Rs 17,000-crore TCS share buyback sees nearly seven times tendering

DPI fueling innovation, startups and challenging incumbents: Nilekani

Kaspersky, IIT Delhi partner for cybersecurity talent development in India

SoftBank looks to exit Zomato, plans to offload 93.5 million shares

Vivo PMLA case: Court to decide on taking cognisance of charge sheet on Wed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HALAeronauticsHindustan Aeronautical LtdAirspace

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story