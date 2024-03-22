Home / Companies / News / NMDC exploring lithium assets, conducting negotiations in Africa, Australia

NMDC exploring lithium assets, conducting negotiations in Africa, Australia

Additionally, NMDC is seeking lithium blocks from the Indian government on a nomination basis

Representative image
Reuters NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Indian iron ore miner NMDC Ltd is exploring lithium assets in Africa and Australia and is currently in negotiations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

"We are a government company and we want to use the reservation route instead of auctions," the source said, referring to taking over a mining block by being nominated to do so by the government.

NMDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In June last year, Reuters reported that NMDC's unit Legacy Iron Ore had signed a lithium exploration pact with Australia's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd.

Additionally, NMDC is seeking lithium blocks from the Indian government on a nomination basis, according to the source.

NMDC shares were down 1.6 per cent on Friday.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

