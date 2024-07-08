Online grocery shopping permeates Tier-III,-IV: LocalCircles study







Since Covid-19, online grocery delivery has evolved in Tier-I and -II. This has now reached Tier-III and -IV. LocalCircles conducted a study to find how consumers are buying groceries online.

24 hrs the new delivery time for online platforms

Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto deliver in 8-20 mins

Flipkart in 16-36 hrs

BigBasket delivers in 15-30 mins

JioMart in 24-72 hrs

Amazon Fresh in 3-9 hrs

Note: The survey was conducted with over 70K people

Ratings*

Amazon Fresh and Zepto lead among online grocery platforms reviewed

Amazon Fresh and Zepto have scored highest with 3.5/5

BigBasket, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, scored 3/5

JioMart got the lowest score of 2.5/5

Amazon Fresh & Flipkart received the highest rating for value pricing