Online grocery shopping permeates Tier-III,-IV: LocalCircles study

Since Covid-19, online grocery delivery has evolved in Tier-I and -II. This has now reached Tier-III and -IV. LocalCircles conducted a study to find how consumers are buying groceries online.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
24 hrs the new delivery time for online platforms
- Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto deliver in 8-20 mins
- Flipkart in 16-36 hrs
- BigBasket delivers in 15-30 mins
- JioMart in 24-72 hrs
- Amazon Fresh in 3-9 hrs
Note: The survey was conducted with over 70K people
Ratings*
Amazon Fresh and Zepto lead among online grocery platforms reviewed
- Amazon Fresh and Zepto have scored highest with 3.5/5
- BigBasket, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, scored 3/5
- JioMart got the lowest score of 2.5/5
Amazon Fresh & Flipkart received the highest rating for value pricing
Q-commerce a GenZ phenomenon
- 2 in 3 consumers who use online grocery platforms to purchase groceries say they prefer a 3–24 hour delivery window with no delivery fee
- 17% want their grocery delivered within 30 mins