Online grocery shopping permeates Tier-III,-IV: LocalCircles study

2 in 3 consumers who use online grocery platforms to purchase groceries say they prefer a 3-24 hour delivery window with no delivery fee

Online grocery
Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:32 PM IST
Since Covid-19, online grocery delivery has evolved in Tier-I and -II. This has now reached Tier-III and -IV. LocalCircles conducted a study to find how consumers are buying groceries online. 


24 hrs the new delivery time for online platforms

  • Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto deliver in 8-20 mins
  • Flipkart in 16-36 hrs
  • BigBasket delivers in 15-30 mins
  • JioMart in 24-72 hrs
  • Amazon Fresh in 3-9 hrs
Note: The survey was conducted with over 70K people


Ratings*

Amazon Fresh and Zepto lead among online grocery platforms reviewed

  • Amazon Fresh and Zepto have scored highest with 3.5/5
  • BigBasket, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, scored 3/5
  • JioMart got the lowest score of 2.5/5
Amazon Fresh & Flipkart received the highest rating for value pricing

 
Q-commerce a GenZ phenomenon

  • 2 in 3 consumers who use online grocery platforms to purchase groceries say they prefer a 3–24 hour delivery window with no delivery fee
  • 17% want their grocery delivered within 30 mins





First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

