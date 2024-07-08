Mercedes-Benz India bets on EVs, posts 60% growth in sales in H12024

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India is betting on its battery electric vehicle (BEV) range as it posts a 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in BEV sales, resulting in a penetration of 5 per cent in overall sales in the first half of the calendar year, doubling from 2.5 per cent last year.

The company launched the EQA 250+ on Monday, priced at Rs 66 lakh, which comes with a range of 497-560 km per charge. It also launched a facelift version of the EQB 350 (5-seater version) priced at Rs 77.5 lakh. The company started bookings for the upcoming electrified G-Wagon, which is expected to be launched in the second half of the year. In the second half, Mercedes-Benz plans to launch two new BEVs – the G Wagon electric and the EQS SUV Maybach, taking its total EV portfolio in India to six models. It currently has three models: EQB, EQE SUV, and EQS sedan, apart from the launch today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In order to push the EV uptake among consumers, the company is offering an assured 67 per cent residual value for its cars at the end of four years.

Speaking to Business Standard, Santosh Iyer, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are confident of our product and technology, and therefore, we are offering a similar residual value like our internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.” He added that the BEV game is not a sprint but a marathon. The government also has a significant role to play in this in terms of Central and state taxations in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and road taxes. Around 60-70 per cent of cities in India do not have road-tax for BEVs.

Mercedes is trying to position the EQA 250+ as a value proposition for its consumers – it will come at equated monthly instalments of Rs 68,000 for four years with a 20 per cent downpayment and the 67 per cent assured buy-back at the end of four years. Compared to its ICE counterpart, the total annual savings is estimated to be around Rs 2,40,000 at the end of four years if the vehicle is driven for roughly 2,000 km per month, the company said.

Iyer said that they produce their BEVs in India and have achieved a 30 per cent localisation. Other geographies (outside of Germany) where they have localised EV production include Thailand and Malaysia. “We were the first luxury original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to launch an EV in 2019,” Iyer said.

Mercedes posted its best-ever H1 calendar sales in H12024, delivering 9,262 cars between January and June this year. This is a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Around 55 per cent of this comes from SUVs, and 25 per cent from top-end vehicles (those priced above Rs 1 crore). The Maybach was the fastest-growing portfolio in H12024, clocking 108 per cent growth. The company did not share the segment-wise breakdown of sales.

Iyer said, “We had a lot of pent-up demand for the Maybach, and the supplies came in H1CY2024. Our top-end vehicles continue to contribute 25 per cent of our overall India sales. And we delivered a lot of Maybachs in the first half of the year.”

The waiting period is still 3-12 months for a Maybach, he added.