Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal urges developers to exit Google Maps, offers credits

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of mobility firm Ola, is wooing developers to exit Google Maps and build on Ola Maps. The firm is offering 1-year free access to developers to Ola Maps on the company’s Krutrim cloud. It is also offering over Rs 100 crore free credits. The development comes after Ola transitioned from using Google Maps to its own Ola Maps, resulting in substantial annual savings of around Rs 100 crore. Aggarwal also recently moved the firm’s workload out of tech giant Microsoft’s cloud computing platform Azure to its Krutrim cloud.

"After #ExitAzure, it's time for Indian developers to #ExitGoogleMaps! 1-year free access to all developers to Ola Maps on @Krutrim, more than Rs 100 crore in free credits," said Aggarwal, on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "We've been using Western apps to map India for too long, and they don't get our unique challenges: street names, urban changes, complex traffic, non-standard roads etc. Ola Maps tackles these with AI-powered India-specific algorithms, real-time data from millions of vehicles, leveraging and contributing massively to open source (5 million+ edits just last year!)," he said.

In the company blog, Ola said in 2021, as the world started to move again in a post-Covid era, the firm had plans to build first-to-world features on customer and partner apps in Ola Mobility that would transform the user experience, but quickly hit a roadblock.

“Our reliance on western mapping providers, for whom India wasn't a priority, severely limited our ability to implement these features. We realised that to truly serve our users and push the boundaries of mobility, we needed a true alternative to global mapping giants—one that was not only better suited for the Indian market but also more responsive to our unique needs. This realisation sparked the inception of Ola Maps,” said the company blog post.

Ola said that it is not just building maps for today, it is creating the infrastructure for tomorrow's mobility innovations. From autonomous vehicles to flying taxis to drones, the future of mobility demands maps that are more detailed, more dynamic, and more intelligent than ever before. The firm embarked on this ambitious journey three years ago.

Challenges

Existing mapping providers do not fully address unique challenges related to delivering a seamless experience for Indian users. This creates special opportunities for Ola and Indian developers.

For instance, many streets and rural areas are not mapped or poorly mapped. Street names often have variations and inconsistencies, leading to confusion. New streets are created, and existing ones are closed frequently, leading to outdated maps. Potholes and road quality can significantly affect travel time and safety.

The opportunities include providing accurate and up-to-date maps can significantly enhance navigation and travel planning, improving user satisfaction. This also includes offering features tailored to local needs, such as multi-language support, local business listings, and culturally relevant landmarks. The aim is to also ensure that critical data like location intelligence never leaves Indian soil.

Addressing these unique challenges is not easy. Ola said it is leveraging three core resources: the power of AI, the power of open source, and the power of the vast Indian talent ecosystem. “This approach not only allows us to be more efficient but also ensures that our maps are built for delivering contextually relevant, accurate, safer and enhanced customer experience,” said the company.

For data sources, Ola Maps is built to utilise the most diverse set of data. It sends updates in near real time to ensure the most accurate mapping data as possible. The firm’s AI-first data systems utilise real-time data from millions of vehicles using Ola Maps, a fleet of Ola S1s equipped with 360 cameras, open-source government data repositories, OpenStreetMap, partnerships and proprietary sources. This helps it to build essential map features such as roads, points of interest, street furniture, building geometry and traffic signals. In the past one year alone, the firm said it has contributed a total of 5.43 million edits to OpenStreetMap.

There is a highly sophisticated data platform in place which ingests more than 5 million messages per second from a multitude of sensors and telemetry sources.

Ola Maps has been going live across the Ola ecosystem. Every day tens of thousands of customers use Ola Maps on their scooters and the Ola Electric app for a guided commute to places in their cities. The platform serves over a million search queries every day for Ola Electric users.